Jyotika To Be A Part Of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s Salaar?

After a short hiatus, Prabhas' Salaar is back in the news for a massive reason! As per the latest buzz on social media, Kollywood actress Jyotika has been approached by the team to play a key role in the film. As per unconfirmed reports on the internet, the actress might play Rebel Star's elder sister in the action-drama. It is said that the role of his sister's character is one of the highlights of the highly anticipated film.

It is to be noted that the actress has time and again stated that she is very particular when it comes to choosing films and considering the fact that Salaar is a pan-India project starring Prabhas and is being directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, there are chances that Jyotika might give a green signal to the project. However, we will have to wait and watch to see how true the ongoing rumour is until the team confirms her inclusion in Salaar. Interestingly, if the buzz turns out to be true, the actress will be making a comeback to Tollywood after 15 years of Shock (2006) featuring Ravi Teja.

Also Read: Prashanth Neel Confirms Collaboration With Jr NTR For NTR 31; Post Goes Viral!

Also Read: Prabhas Wishes Ek Mini Katha Team Ahead Of The Film's Release; Reminisces About His Blockbuster Hit Varsham

On a related note, the versatile actress was last seen in the 2020 courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal written and directed by JJ Fredrick. Released on May 29 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the film opted for a direct-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Backed by Suriya under his production banner 2D Entertainment, the film received favourable reviews from the critics and audiences alike.

Coming back to Salaar, touted to be an out and out action entertainer, the film will reportedly feature Prabhas in a character with grey shades. Produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Salaar will hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. South diva Shruti Haasan will be playing the leading lady in the film that features Madhu Guruswamy as one of the antagonists.