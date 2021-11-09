Kajal Aggarwal Finally Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours, Here’s What She Said!

Speculations have been rife that Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are all set to embrace parenthood. Though various reports also suggested that the actress has declined offers owing to the same reason, the duo was seen remaining tight-lipped. Well now, the actress has finally reacted to the ongoing buzz in a recent interaction with a leading English tabloid. She was quoted as saying, "I would not like to talk about it right now. I will talk about it when the time is right."

During the same interview, Kajal stressed that she has seen her sister Nisha Aggarwal's life change post having a baby and thinks one goes through self-realization in that phase. She shared, "It gets me excited, but at the same time, it makes me nervous too. I have seen how her life has changed and how complete she feels now. I think motherhood is a wonderful feeling. I feel one goes through self-realization in that phase of life. Having said that, I must say I already feel like a mother in the company of my two nephews, Ishaan and Kabir. And now with Mia (their pet dog) entering our life, Gautam and I already feel like parents. I just feel that there's this whole new part of my heart that I never discovered before these babies entered my life. I am sure that when I have my own child, it is going to increase that emotion a lot more."

Recently, a pregnancy test kit company picked up Kajal as its regional brand ambassador which provoked a lot of speculations about the actress planning to expand her family. Gautam and Kajal tied the knot in Mumbai on October 30, 2020.

On the work front, Kajal will next be seen in Acharya and Tamil films- Indian 2, Paris Paris, Ghosty, Hey Sinamika and Karungaapiyam. She also has Bollywood film Uma in the pipeline.