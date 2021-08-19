Kanabadutaledu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Actor Sunil's latest film Kanabadutaledu has released in theatres. Though the film was expected to hit the screens on August 13, the makers had to postpone the release owing to reasons best known to them. Directed by Bala Raju M, Kanabadutaledu has also become the latest film to fall prey to piracy. The Sunil-starrer has leaked on several infamous websites including Tamilrockers and Movierulz.

Also featuring Ravi Varma, Himaja, Praveen, Kireeti Damaraju, Vaishali Raj and Sasitha Kona in prominent roles, the film will also stream on Spark OTT after its theatrical run. Despite having a neck and neck contest with Sree Vishnu's Raja Raja Chora, Kanabadutaledu has been getting favourable reviews from the audience.

Raja Raja Chora Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Raja Raja Chora Twitter Review: Here's How Netizens Reacted To Sree Vishnu's Film!

Madhu Poanna has composed songs for the film, while Sandeep Baddula has captured visuals. Kanabadutaledu features Sunil in a never-seen-before avatar as he plays an unconventional detective. Backed by Sagar Machanuru, Satish Raju, Dileep Kurapati, Dr Srinivas Kishan Anapu and Deviprasad Balivada, the film has editing carried out by Raviteja Kurmana.

On a related note, Kanabadutaledu's teaser and trailer were released on June 26 and August 8 respectively.

Meanwhile, Sunil will next be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the rural drama will hit the marquee on the occasion of Christmas. The character actor is also a part of F3: Fun and Frustration, the sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film features Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The comedy entertainer is being backed by renowned producer Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film's release date is yet to be announced.