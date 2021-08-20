Kandapolam: Krish Jagarlamudi Announces His Next With Vaisshnav Tej; Film To Release On October 8

Post the super success of Uppena, young actor Vaisshnav Tej is all set to join hands with director Krish Jagarlamudi. In order to announce their forthcoming project, the director took to his Twitter handle to share the film's first look poster and a short glimpse featuring the handsome actor.

He tweeted, "Proudly presenting #PanjaVaisshnavTej as #KataruRavindraYadav from novel to celluloid #KONDAPOLAM - an epic tale of 'BECOMING' produced by @YRajeevReddy1 #JSaiBabu @FirstFrame_Ent."

In the 30-second glimpse shared, Vaisshnav as Kataru Ravindra Yadav can be seen looking to take on a few men in the forest. The actor looks intriguing and vigilant in the short video, which has enchanting background music scored by MM Keeravani. The RRR music director will also be composing songs for the highly anticipated film. Well, the striking first look poster and glimpse have been getting immense response from the netizens.

As per the poster, the film will release in theatres on October 8. Kandapolam will also star Rakul Preet Singh in a key role. Renowned cinematographer Gnana Shekar VS will be cranking camera for the rural drama. The film is being back by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy of First Frame Entertainments.

On a related note, Vaisshnav also has a yet-to-be-titled film with director Gireesaaya. As of Rakul, the diva has a slew of exciting projects in her kitty including October 31st Ladies Night, Ayalaan and Indian 2. She is also a part of Bollywood films- Attack, Mayday, Thank God and Doctor G.

Interestingly, Krish Jagarlamudi is presently busy shooting Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.