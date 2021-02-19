Kapatadhaari Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Kapatadhaari starring Sumanth in the lead role has released today (January 19, 2021) in theatres. The neo-noir thriller has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. Kapatadhaari has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites. Well, the film has opened to a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. The sudden leak may highly affect its collection at the box office.

Directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, the film revolves around a traffic police (played by Sumanth), who is on a mission to resolve a murder mystery, after he discovers the mortal remains of a person at a metro construction site.

Backed by G Dhananjayan and Lalitha Dhananjayan under their production banner Creative Entertainers and Distributors, Kapatadhaari also features Nandhita, Nassar, Jayaprakash, Vennela Kishore, Suman Ranganathan and J Satish Kumar. The film was initially scheduled to release in May 2020 but was later postponed by the makers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Interestingly, the film's Tamil version Kabadadaari directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy was released on January 28, 2021. Featuring Sibi Sathyaraj, the film garnered an impressive response from the theatres.

Cinematographer Rasamathi has cranked the camera for this project with Simon K King's music composition and editor Praveen KL taking charge of the editing table. The story for the film has been penned by Hemanth Rao.

