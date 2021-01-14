Kapatadhaari Trailer Is Out: Sumanth’s Film Promises A Nail Biting Crime Thriller

The highly awaited trailer of Sumanth's Kapatadhaari has released today (January 14, 2021) on the occasion of Sankranti. In the 2-minute 11-second trailer, the popular actor can be seen playing the role of a traffic SI (Sub-inspector) who is on a mission to solve a murder-mystery after he discovers mortal remains at a metro construction site.

Though the cop tries his best to solve the mystery, he is seen facing several hindrances in the way, which yet again gives new twists and turns to the case.

Well, the intriguing trailer has been garnering a huge response from the netizens. Senior actor Venkatesh Daggubati also praised the trailer and congratulated the team in this regard. He tweeted, "Kapatadhaari trailer is out. I must say, the trailer looks intense and promising. Can't wait to watch the whole movie. All the best to the whole team of #Kapatadhaari."

Kapatadhaari directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy is the official remake of the 2018 Kannada film Kavaludaari. The film also features an ensemble cast including Nandhita, Nassar, Jayaprakash, Vennela Kishore, Suman Ranganathan and J Satish Kumar. The neo-noir thriller, which was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Kabadadaari has music composed by Simon K King. Backed by G Dhananjayan and Lalitha Dhananjayan under their banner Creative Entertainers and Distributors, the film has cinematography by Rasamathi.

