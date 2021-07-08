Kappela Remake To Have A Butta Bomma Connection?

Surprised? So were we when we came across this buzz on social media. According to the ongoing rumour on the internet, the Kappela remake starring young actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Arjun Das in key roles might have an Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo connection.

Rumours suggest that the film has high chances of getting titled Butta Bomma, inspired by one of the popular songs of the 2020 film featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Though there is no confirmation regarding the title, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's director Trivikram Srinivas' first clap for Kappela remake during its pooja ceremony has also sparked rumours. Let us add that the 'Butta Bomma' song has already garnered huge attention of netizens worldwide and therefore one cannot rule out the chances of it becoming the title of the Siddu-Arjun-starrer.

Also considering the fact that Kappela is a women-centric film, Butta Bomma which is loosely translated as 'beautiful doll', will be an apt title for the Telugu drama.

Talking more about the upcoming film, the Kappela remake is being directed by debutant S Chandrasekhar and bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. The film launched in Hyderabad on July 7, is the Telugu remake of highly acclaimed Malayalam drama Kappela starring Anna Ben, Sreenath Bhasi and Roshan Mathew. The 2020 film directed by Muhammad Musthafa was highly praised for its simple yet socially relevant story.

The female lead of Kappela's Telugu remake is yet to be announced. The highly anticipated film will have music composed by Sweekar Shasthi.