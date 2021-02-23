KGF Chapter 2: Dil Raju Bags Telugu Distribution Rights Of Yash Starrer For A Whopping Price?

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of the year. Of late, the makers had announced the film's release on July 16, 2021. Well now after the update, a rumour regarding the film's Telugu distribution rights has taken the internet by storm.

As per rumours, the Yash-starrer's Telugu distribution rights have been bought by Tollywood producer Dil Raju for a whopping amount. It is said that the rights of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states were sold to the renowned producer for Rs 65 crore. Though there is no official confirmation regarding Dil Raju bagging the rights, reports suggest that he was in talks with Yash and Prashanth Neel and had invited the duo to his 50th birthday (December 18) party during the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad.

It is to be noted that the distributor company Varaahi Chalana Chitram had bagged the release rights of the film's first instalment (KGF: Chapter 1) for Rs 5 crore, and had earned a profit of Rs 12 crore. The double profit acquired by the company is said to be the reason why Telugu producers were lining up for buying KGF: Chapter 2's distribution rights. On a related note, Prithviraj Sukumaran has bought the Kerala distribution rights of the highly anticipated film.

Talking about the film, directed by Prashanth Neel, the action-thriller is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner Hombale Films. KGF: Chapter 2 features an ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is playing the antagonist in the film. The Yash-starrer has music composed by Ravi Basrur and cinematography carried out by Bhuvan Gowda.

