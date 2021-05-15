Khiladi: Ravi Teja-Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller To Get A Direct OTT Release?

Just recently, the makers of Ravi Teja's next Khiladi announced the postponement of the film's release considering the second wave of COVID-19. For the unversed, the action-thriller was earlier slated to release on May 28, 2021 in theatres.

Written and directed by Ramesh Varma, the film has yet again made headlines for a surprising reason which has a lot to do with its release. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, according to latest grapevine, the makers are currently in talks with Amazon Prime Video for releasing the film directly on the OTT platform.

Reportedly, the popular streaming platform has offered Rs 45 crore to the makers of Khiladi, however, the team is yet to sign on the dotted lines. It is said that the makers do not want to prolong the release as it will lead to a loss and therefore, are considering to accept the offer put forward by Amazon Prime.

Backed by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under Pen Movies and A Studios LLP, Khiladi features an ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore and Bharath Reddy. The technical team of Khiladi includes cinematographers Sujith Vaassudev, GK Vishnu and editor Amar Reddy Kudumula. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film will have Mass Maharaja in dual roles.

On a related note, Ravi Teja was previously seen in Gopichand Malineni's Krack. Alongside Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, the actor played the role of an unapologetic police officer. Released on January 9, 2021, the film received favourable reviews from both critics and the audiences.