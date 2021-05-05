Khiladi Release Postponed: Ramesh Varma Confirms Postponement Of Ravi Teja Starrer, New Date To Be Out Soon

After several speculations around its postponement, director Ramesh Varma has now confirmed the news regarding Khiladi's release. Taking to his Twitter handle to confirm the postponement of the Ravi Teja-starrer, the director tweeted, "Keeping the current #Covid19 Pandemic in mind, Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl's #Khiladi has been postponed! A New Release Date will be announced soon."

Though the new release date has not been revealed, fans are hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic soon subsides so that they can witness their idol Mass Maharaja on the big screens. Let us tell you that the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 28.

Also Read: Khiladi Teaser Out: Ravi Teja- Arjun Sarja's Film Promises An Edge Of The Seat Thriller

Notably, the action-entertainer will mark Ravi Teja's second film to release post the COVID-19 pandemic after Krack which released in January 2021. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the theatres. The supporting cast of the film included Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani.

Also Read: Krack Producer Tagore Madhu Reacts To Gopichand Malineni's Allegation Of Non-Payment Of Remuneration

Coming back to Khiladi, the film backed by Koneru Satyanarayana and Dr Jayantilal Gada under their banners Havish Productions and Pen Studios respectively, also features Dimple Hayathi, Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rish and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Starring Ravi Teja in dual roles the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while cinematography carried out by Sujith Vaassudev and GK Vishnu. Editing for Khiladi has been done by Amar Reddy Kudumula.