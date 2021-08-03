Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar And Urvashi To Star In Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu

The title Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu got tremendous response from all the corners, particularly family audiences who loved it completely. The title itself suggests the importance of female characters in the movie.

Young and happening hero Sharwanand plays the lead role, while Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead. Talented director Tirumala Kishore is helming the project, while Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing it on the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu: Shooting Of Rashmika Mandanna-Sharwanand Starrer Begins

The makers have come up with an exciting announcement of evergreen actresses Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi being part of the project. The three characters are very decisive for the film. Thus, the makers have roped in highly talented actresses. It will be an eye-feast to see the three heroines in very special roles in the very special film from Tirumala Kishore.

The film's shooting is progressing in Hyderabad and Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi have also joined the team. Billed to be a wholesome family entertainer, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is rendering soundtracks, while popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

Cast: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawath, Gopa Raju, Benarjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna, RCM Raju and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Tirumala Kishore

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas

Cinematography: Sujith Sarang

Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Art Director: AS Prakash

Choreographer: Dinesh

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar