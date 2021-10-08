Konda Polam Day 1 Box Office Collection: A Slow Start For Panja Vaisshav Tej’s Film!

Actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej's latest release Konda Polam opened to an average response at the box office on Friday (October 8). Also featuring Rakul Preet Singh, the rural drama is said to have accumulated a collection between Rs 1.25-1.50 crore (share) with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Day 1.

Let us tell you that the film has done an excellent pre-release business worth Rs 7.5 crore. Konda Polam's break-even is Rs 8 crore, and it remains to be seen how the film holds up during the weekend.

Talking about its review, the film has been getting mixed response from audiences. Though the Vaisshnav Tej-starrer's unique concept, songs, cinematography left the fans impressed, many expressed disappointment over the film's slow-paced narration and storyline. On the flip side, netizens have been praising the leading actors' performances and their chemistry, which seems to have enthralled many. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan loyalists are also happy with the film and have been posting reviews on the same on social media.

Prior to its release, Chiranjeevi had watched Konda Polam with the cast and crew of the film. Sharing a lovely picture with Vaisshav Tej and director Krish Jagarlamudi, he had tweeted, "Just watched #KondaPolam A beautiful rustic love story with a powerful message. I love how Krish always deals with different genres & picks pertinent issues & extracts fantastic performances from artists.I trust this film will win as much acclaim & awards as it will get rewards. Hearty Congratulations to @DirKrish #PanjaVaisshnavTej @Rakulpreet @mmkeeravaani & entire team of @FirstFrame_Ent for this excellent piece of work. This will certainly be a milestone in your career.God Bless you all #KondaPolam."

Konda Polam revolves around forest-based shepherds, who are responsible for protecting their sheep from the attacks of predators. Also starring Sai Chand, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Nassar, Annapurna, Hema, Anthony, Ravi Prakash and Mahesh Vitta, the film is backed by First Frame Entertainments.