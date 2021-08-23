Konda Polam: Rakul Preet Singh’s First Look As Obulamma Is Out!

Mega sensation Vaisshnav Tej's first look from creative director Krish Jagarlamudi's latest directorial Konda Polam was released recently to terrific response. Now, the team has unveiled the first look of stunning diva Rakul Preet Singh who plays the role of Obulamma in the film.

A small glimpse from a song shows Vaisshnav Tej hugging Rakul Preet Singh affectionately from behind in the forest and their pairing looks fresh on-screen. Rakul who has got a meaty role appears as a village belle in half saree. MM Keeravani does the magic again with his music.

Production No 8 of First Frame Entertainments is billed to be a spectacular adventurous film, adapted from the novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy. Master lensman Gnana Shekar VS is the cinematographer.

Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy are producing Konda Polam presented by Bibo Srinivas. The film will also feature some prominent actors.

An Epic Tale Of 'Becoming' is the tagline of Konda Polam which will release on October 8.