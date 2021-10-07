Konda Polam Twitter Review: Did Panja Vaisshnav Tej-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Impress The Audience?

After the super success of Uppena (2021), Panja Vaisshnav Tej is back in theatres with yet another rural drama. The young hero's film Konda Polam has hit the screens today (October 8). Also starring Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role, the film is written by Sannapureddy Venkatarami Reddy and helmed by Krish Jaggarlamudi.

Since its release, the netizens have been sharing their reviews on the social media platform Twitter and it seems they are totally happy with the film. Half of the viewers have shared that the film is gripping, however, a few think that the narration and storyline could have been much better. On the other hand, many Twitter users have been sharing incessant appreciation posts for the leading actors too.

The film reportedly revolves around the people from the shepherding community who are responsible for protecting their sheep from the attacks of predators. Interestingly, the process is also called 'Konda Polam'. Produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy under First Frame Entertainments, the film is said to be an adaptation of a novel by Sannapureddy Venkatarami Reddy. Apart from Vaisshnav and Rakul, the film boasts a stellar cast consisting of Sai Chand, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Nassar, Annapurna, Hema, Anthony, Ravi Prakash, Mahesh Vitta, Racha Ravi and Anand Vihari.

Konda Polam has Gnana Shekar handling the cinematography and music composed by MM Keeravani. The film's editing is carried out by Shravan Katikaneni.

As Konda Polam trends big time on social media, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the film.

On a related note, Panja Vaisshnav Tej is currently gearing up to shoot for his yet-to-be-titled film directed by Adithya Varma director Gireesaaya that stars Ketika Sharma as the female lead.