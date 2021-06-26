Koratala Siva Quits Social Media, Says ‘It Is Time I Move Away’

To a much surprising event that took place on Friday (June 25), popular director Koratala Siva has decided to quit social media. Issuing a statement on his social media handles, the director shared that he will always be in touch with his fans and well-wishers through media friends.

Announcing his sudden decision and letting his fans know that their bond will continue, the Janatha Garage director penned, "I would like to let you all know that I'm moving away from social media. I've had my share of moments in this space but it is time I move away. I will always stay in touch with you all through our media friends. We will continue to interact. The medium changes but our bond doesn't. - Koratala Siva."

Though the real reason behind Siva's decision is not known, fans are highly saddened by the news while a few have also taken to their social media handles to express support to the prolific director.

On the work front, Koratala Siva is currently busy with his next Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film's shooting has been currently halted, and as per the latest report, the team will resume shoot in October 2021. Also featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta and Saurav Lokesh, the film's first single 'Laahe Laahe'(lyrical) and teaser was released on March 31 and January 29 respectively. Jointly produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, Acharya was initially slated to hit cinemas on May 13 this year. However, the release was postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Other than Acharya, Koratala Siva is also directing Allu Arjun's #AA21 and Jr NTR's #NTR30.