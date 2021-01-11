Krack Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Registers A Blockbuster Opening

Ravi Teja's highly talked about film Krack released on January 9, 2021, ahead of Sankranti. Though the release faced morning and matinee show cancellations, fans couldn't keep calm after the issue was resolved later in the evening. Krack's release garnered a huge response from the audience as the film opened to a blockbuster opening at the theatres.

After a few back-to-back flops, Krack has indeed elevated the stardom of Mass Maharaja yet again. The film collected a total of Rs 6.25 crore on its first day from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Check Out Krack's Day 1 Collection (Andhra Pradesh And Telangana)

Nizam: 2.28Cr (23L)

Ceeded: 1Cr (5L)

UA: 85L (6L)

East: 48L (5.2L)

West: 28L (3.2L)

Guntur: 65L (5L)(21L hires)

Krishna: 45L (6.4L)

Nellore: 26L (3L)

AP-TG Total:- 6.25CR (10.5Cr Gross~)

Break-Even in AP/TG: 16.2Cr

Ravi Teja's AP/TG Top Share Movies on Day 1

Krack - 6.25Cr**(50% limitations)( Pre+Day1)

Kick 2 - 5.8cr~

Bengal tiger - 5.3cr

Power - 5.15Cr

Raja The Great - 4.92cr

Touch Chesi Chudu - 4.15cr

In the high-voltage action thriller, the actor plays the role of a stylish cop, who is on a mission to fight the baddies. Ravi Teja's performance, dance numbers and whistle worthy dialogues were highly appreciated by the audience. His reference to other Tollywood actors' dialogues garnered huge love from the fans. Thaman's music and BGM was one of the factors that impressed the audience.

Shruti Haasan essays the role of Ravi Teja's ladylove in the film. Krack marks the duo's second collaboration after the 2013 action-comedy film Balupu. Featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in key roles, the film is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Anketa Maharana aka Apsara Rani is also a part of the film as she is seen shaking a leg with Ravi Teja in the song 'Bhoomi Bhaddhal'.

Backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the camera for the film has been cranked by cinematographer GK Vishnu.

Also Read: Krack Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Also Read: Krack Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About The Ravi Teja Starrer!