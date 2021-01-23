    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Krack Day 14 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Emerges As A Blockbuster

      By
      |

      Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is back on track with the tremendous success of Krack. The action-entertainer directed by Gopichand Malineni has turned out to be a successful venture at the box office.

      krack

      Despite a clash with Sankranti releases including Ram Pothineni's Red, Bellamkonda Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs and Thalapathy Vijay's Master, the Ravi Teja-starrer garnered a terrific response from the audience. The film which released on January 9 has now become the Sankranti winner of 2021.

      As per Krack's 14 days total collection report, the film has acquired a major number from Nizam, where it collected Rs 9.70 crore. Nellore ranks the least among the areas (domestic) with Rs 1.51 crore. The Ravi Teja film has collected a total of Rs 29.49 crore with its 14 days theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Krack has garnered Rs 30.83 crore in total from its 14 days of worldwide business.

      Krack 14 Days Total Worldwide Collections Report

      Nizam: Rs 9.70 crore

      Ceeded: Rs 5.60 crore

      UA: Rs 3.70 crore

      East: Rs 2.79 crore

      West: Rs 2.35 crore

      Guntur: Rs 2.45 crore

      Krishna: Rs 1.99 crore

      Nellore: Rs 1.51 crore

      AP-TG Total:- Rs 29.49 crore (Rs 47.95 crore gross~)

      KA+ROI (Rest of India): Rs 1.35 crore

      Other States: Rs 70 lakh

      Total: Rs 30.83 crore(Rs 51.30 crore~ Gross)

      Backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the film has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Interestingly, the film marks her second collaboration with Ravi Teja after the 2013 action-comedy film Balupu. Krack also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in important roles. The music for the film has been composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman.

      Notably, the action-entertainer was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020, however, the release was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

      Also Read: Krack Pre-Release Business: Will Ravi Teja Starrer Reach The Break-Even Point?

      Also Read: Krack Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About The Ravi Teja Starrer!

      Story first published: Sunday, January 24, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 24, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X