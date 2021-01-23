Krack Day 14 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Emerges As A Blockbuster

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is back on track with the tremendous success of Krack. The action-entertainer directed by Gopichand Malineni has turned out to be a successful venture at the box office.

Despite a clash with Sankranti releases including Ram Pothineni's Red, Bellamkonda Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs and Thalapathy Vijay's Master, the Ravi Teja-starrer garnered a terrific response from the audience. The film which released on January 9 has now become the Sankranti winner of 2021.

As per Krack's 14 days total collection report, the film has acquired a major number from Nizam, where it collected Rs 9.70 crore. Nellore ranks the least among the areas (domestic) with Rs 1.51 crore. The Ravi Teja film has collected a total of Rs 29.49 crore with its 14 days theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Krack has garnered Rs 30.83 crore in total from its 14 days of worldwide business.

Krack 14 Days Total Worldwide Collections Report

Nizam: Rs 9.70 crore

Ceeded: Rs 5.60 crore

UA: Rs 3.70 crore

East: Rs 2.79 crore

West: Rs 2.35 crore

Guntur: Rs 2.45 crore

Krishna: Rs 1.99 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.51 crore

AP-TG Total:- Rs 29.49 crore (Rs 47.95 crore gross~)

KA+ROI (Rest of India): Rs 1.35 crore

Other States: Rs 70 lakh

Total: Rs 30.83 crore(Rs 51.30 crore~ Gross)

Backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the film has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Interestingly, the film marks her second collaboration with Ravi Teja after the 2013 action-comedy film Balupu. Krack also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in important roles. The music for the film has been composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman.

Notably, the action-entertainer was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020, however, the release was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

