Krack Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Is On A Steady Run!

The day 1 box office collection of Krack indeed created a lot of buzz on social media. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the Ravi Teja-starrer registered a blockbuster opening by collecting an impressive Rs 6.25 crore.

The action entertainer on its day 2 run has collected Rs 2.5 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which makes it an overall collection of Rs 8.75 crore. Though Krack released in theatres on a high note, the second-day collection suggests that the film is now on a steady run.

Well, looks like the fans who had high hopes from Mass Maharaja's Krack are quite happy and impressed with the film. The high-octane action-thriller has Ravi Teja playing a stylish cop. His performance, dance numbers and whistle worthy dialogues garnered huge love from the audience.

Produced by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the camera for the film has been cranked by cinematographer GK Vishnu. 'Butta Bomma' fame Thaman's music composition is one of the factors that garnered huge love from the audience.

Interestingly, Krack marks Shruti Haasan's second collaboration with Ravi Teja after the 2103 action-comedy film Balupu. The other cast members include Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti essaying key roles. Also, the Thriller actress Anketa Maharana aka Apsara Rani has made a special appearance in one of the songs of the film titled 'Bhoomi Bhaddal'.

