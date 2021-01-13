Krack Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Continues Its Steady Run At The Box Office

Ravi Teja's Krack which released on January 9, 2021, opened to a largely positive response. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the high-octane action-thriller on day 1 collected an impressive Rs 6.54 crore. Krack minted Rs 3.15 crore on the 2nd day of its release.

Now, the Mass Maharaja-starrer is said to have collected Rs 2.86 crore from its 3rd day theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which makes it an overall collection of Rs 12.55 crore. Going by the massive collection and strong hold of the film at the box office looks like Krack will soon elevate its status from hit to blockbuster.

Krack 3rd Day Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Collections

Nizam: 1.12Cr

Ceeded: 55L

UA: 29L

East: 22L

West: 16L

Guntur: 20.3L

Krishna: 16.5L

Nellore: 15L

AP-TG Total:- 2.86CR (4.9Cr Gross~)

Krack AP TG Day Wise Collections

Day 1: 6.54Cr

Day 2: 3.15Cr

Day 3: 2.86Cr

Total: 12.55 Cr(20.50 Cr Gross)

Break-Even: 16.2Cr

Well, with Sankranti around the corner, the makers of the film are expecting a massive inflow of audience, which might help Krack to join the elite 50 crore club.

On a related note, the action-thriller was scheduled to release on May 8, 2020, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film has Ravi Teja playing a stylish cop who is on a mission to fight injustice. His impeccable performance, dance numbers and whistle worthy dialogues garnered huge love from the audience upon the film's release.

Krack marks Shruti Haasan's second collaboration with Ravi Teja after the 2013 action comedy film Balupu. The film also features an ensemble cast including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.

'Butta Bomma' fame Thaman has composed music for Krack and as usual, his songs received huge appreciation from the audience. Backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the film has camera cranked by GK Vishnu.

