Krack Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues Its Successful Run!

Krack starring Ravi Teja is continuing its winning streak at the box office even on day 4 of its release. The action-entertainer which collected an impressive Rs 6.54 crore on day 1, Rs 3.15 crore on day 2 and Rs 2.86 crore on day 3 has now acquired a massive collection of Rs 3 crore from its 4th day theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Well now, the overall collection of Krack is Rs 15.55 crore.

Going by the collection, the Ravi Teja-starrer has already won the blockbuster tag and is now aiming for the Sankranti winner tag of 2021. Let us tell you that Ram Pothineni's Red and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Alludu Adhurs (both released on January 14, 2021) are now competing with Krack at the theatres.

Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni was released on January 9, 2021. In the film, Ravi Teja plays a stylish cop who is on a mission to fight baddies. Upon the film's release, his acting chops, whistle-worthy dialogues and dance numbers were highly appreciated by the audience.

The action thriller was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Krack has Shruti Haasan's essaying Ravi Teja's lady love. Krack marks the south diva's second collaboration with the actor after the 2013 action comedy film Balupu. Featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti, the film is backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division.

