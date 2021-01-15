Krack Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Enters The Profit Zone

Looks like Ravi Teja-starrer Krack is in no mood to slow down! The film that released on January 9, 2021, has been collecting impressive numbers at the box office. On day 1, Krack garnered a massive Rs 6.54 crore. With its second, third and fourth day run, the film collected Rs 3.15 crore, Rs 2.86 crore and Rs 2.69 crore respectively.

Well, on day 5 of its release, the Mass Maharaja-starrer has acquired a net collection of Rs 2.17 crore from the worldwide box office, thanks to the Sankranti festival that brought more audience to the theatres. Going by the collection looks like the film has an excellent hold at the box office. Notably, Krack has also reached the break-even point.

Krack AP TG Day Wise Collections

Day1- 6.54Cr

Day2- 3.15Cr

Day3- 2.86Cr

Day4- 2.69Cr

Day5- 2.17Cr**

Total- 17.41Cr (28.55Cr Gross)

Break Even- 16.2cr (Profit- 1.21Cr)

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. The action-entertainer marks the beautiful actress' second collaboration with the celebrated star after the 2013 action-comedy film Balupu. Featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in important roles, the film is backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division. 'Butta Bomma' fame Thaman has composed music for Krack, which has cinematography by GK Vishnu.

Notably, though the action thriller was supposed to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020, the makers were forced to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

