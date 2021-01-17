Krack Day 7 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues To Storm The Box Office

After emerging as the Sankranti winner of the year, Krack is continuing its stupendous journey at the box office. With the motif in the film and the impeccable performance of the actors, especially Ravi Teja, the action-entertainer garnered huge love from the audience.

Despite having a tough contest with Ram Pothineni's Red and Bellamkonda Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs (both released on Sankranti), Ravi Teja appeared as the true-blue king at the box office this season.

The Ravi Teja-starrer that released on January 9, 2021, opened to a blockbuster response at the theatres and collected an impressive Rs 6.54 crore at the box office (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). On its second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth day run, Krack collected Rs 3.15 crore, Rs 2.86 crore, Rs 2.69 crore, Rs 2.17 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively from the theatres (AP/TS).

Now, with its 7th-day theatrical run, the film has garnered a total of Rs 2 crore, according to film analysts. Well, looks like the makers have high hopes with the film and are expecting the action-entertainer to do miracles with a few big numbers at the box office in the days to come.

On a related note, Krack will also start streaming on OTT platform Aha from January 29. The film helmed by Gopichand Malineni marks Ravi Teja's third outing with the director after Don Seenu (2010) and Balupu (2013). South diva Shruti Haasan is playing the love interest of Mass Maharaja in the film. Backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the film has an ensemble cast including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.

