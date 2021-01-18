Krack Day 8 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Refuses To Slow Down

After receiving a massive response in theatres and emerging as the Sankranti winner of 2021, Ravi Teja's film Krack is all set to cross the Rs 25 crore mark soon.

The film released on January 9, 2021, ahead of Sankranti opened to a terrific response at the theatres, eventually collecting Rs 6.54 at the box office (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

With its second, third, fourth and fifth-day theatrical run, Krack collected Rs 3.15 crore, Rs 2.86 crore, Rs 2.69 crore and Rs 2.17 crore respectively (AP/TS). On days 6 and 7, the Ravi Teja-starrer collected Rs 2 crore each.

Well, on the eighth day, Krack has acquired an impressive collection of Rs 2 crore in Telugu states. The total collection of the film as of now is Rs 24.72 crore.

Despite having a close run with Sankranti releases Red, Alludu Adhurs and Tamil film Master, the action entertainer managed to woo the audience with its charm, thanks to Mass Maharaja's stylish cop avatar. The film garnered huge love from the audience for the actor's impeccable acting chops, dance numbers and whistle-worthy dialogues.

Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni marks Shruti Haasan's second collaboration with Ravi Teja after the duo's 2013 action-comedy film Balupu. Interestingly, the action entertainer also marks the third collaboration of the actor with Gopichand after Don Seenu (2010) and Balupu (2013).

Backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the other star cast of Krack includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.

