Krack Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Krack starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. The action thriller that released today (January 9, 2021) in theatres has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film has been garnering a positive response upon its release in theatres. As per the review, Mass Maharaja known for his action entertainers has indeed impressed the audience with his high-octane performance as a stylish cop. His impeccable acting chops and whistle worthy dialogues in Krack have now become the talk on social media.

Also featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali and Chirag Jani, the film is backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division. The camera for Krack has been cranked by GK Vishnu, while the music for the film is composed by popular music director Thaman. The action-thriller's editing is carried out by Naveen Nooli.

Krack was earlier scheduled to release on May 8, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film's awe-inspiring trailer was released on January 1, 2021, on the special occasion of New Year.

