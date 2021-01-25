Krack: Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan Starrer To Release On Aha On January 29?

Krack, helmed by Gopichand Malineni is running successfully in theatres. The film released on January 9, 2021, ahead of Sankranti, features Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and south diva Shruti Haasan. Upon its massive release, the film received positive reviews from critics and audience alike.

Despite 50% occupancy in theatres owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and a close competition with other Sankranti releases including Red, Alludu Adhurs and Thalapathy Vijay's Master, the action-entertainer emerged as the Sankranti winner of the year.

After its successful run at the theatres, Krack is all set to rule the OTT world. If reports are to be believed, the film will hit the streaming platform Aha owned by renowned producer Allu Aravind on January 29, 2021. Though a confirmation is awaited from the makers' side, the audiences are surprised with the speculations of the Ravi Teja-starrer's OTT release, just 20 days after its theatrical release.

On a related note, Krack revolves around a stylish cop who is on a mission to fight the baddies. The film marks Ravi Teja's collaboration with Shruti Haasan after the 2013 action-comedy film Balupu, which is also directed by Gopichand Malineni. The other star cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. Backed by B Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the action-entertainer has music composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman.

On a related note, Krack was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

