Kriti Sanon Calls Her First Co-Star Mahesh Babu ‘Amazing’

Kriti Sanon is a busy bee these days. After delivering average hit Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor, the diva is all set to make a comeback with a bang as she bags some promising films including Adipurush. Notably, the Prabhas-starrer will also mark the actress' return to Tollywood after almost 5 years.

For the unversed, Kriti's first-ever project was Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine (2014) alongside Mahesh Babu. Interestingly, the star recently recalled her experience working with the Tollywood superstar during her interaction with fans on Instagram. When asked to describe Mahesh in one word, Kriti responded, "Best! My first ever Co-star! So humble and so amazing. I hope I get to work with him again..(sorry thats 19 words)."

Let us tell you that the actress has been a part of two Telugu films so far- 1: Nenokkadine and Dohchay (2015).

Coming back to Adipurush, the film directed by Om Raut is currently slated to release on August 11, 2022. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana that revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil. The highly anticipated film will also star Saif Ali Khan and Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sunny Singh in key roles.

Talking about Kriti's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, Dinesh Vijan's Hum Do Humare Do alongside Rajkummar Rao, Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and Amar Kaushik's Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. As of Mahesh Babu, the actor is currently busy with Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Also starring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, the film will release in January 2022 coinciding with Sankranti. The actor also has a film with Trivikram Srinivas tentatively titled #SSMB28, which was recently announced.