KV Vijayendra Prasad Remembers His Late Wife; Says She Saw A Little Of Rajamouli’s Success

Veteran screenwriter and SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad has been making news ever since his interview for a TV show. After his 'dynamic' statements about Pawan Kalyan and the highly anticipated film RRR, what has now grabbed the attention is his remark about his late wife Raja Nandini.

Revealing his own caste, the writer opened up that he never really asked about his wife's caste. Stating that he knew that she hailed from a different caste he said that he never felt like inquiring about it. In his interaction, he said, "One day she addressed Chiranjeevi as 'Ma Chiranjeevi' to which I became curious and asked her why she said so. To this, she revealed that she belonged to Kapu caste and therefore she addressed Chiranjeevi so." (sic)

Later during his interaction, Vijayendra Prasad turned emotional as he recalled his wife's unfortunate death and revealed that she slipped into coma for almost 6 months. Apparently, Rajamouli's mother passed away following a heart stroke. The writer expressed that though she saw a little of her son's success, it would have been a special moment if she had witnessed Baahubali.

On a related note, Vijayendra Prasad is currently awaiting the release of his two highly anticipated films- RRR and Thalaivi starring Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Talking about RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film revolves around the fictional tale of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Backed by DVV Danayya under his production company DVV Entertainment, the period drama also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody.

The technical team of RRR includes music composer MM Keeravani, DOP (Director of photography) KK Senthil Kumar and editor A Sreekar Prasad.