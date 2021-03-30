Laahe Laahe Song Promo From Acharya Is Out: Vintage Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Back!

The much awaited Laahe Laahe song promo from Acharya, the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer is finally out. The exciting first song promo from Acharya hints that the vintage megastar Chiranjeevi is finally back with his signature dance moves to set the screens on fire. The Laahe Laahe song video will be released on March 31, 2020 at 4.05 PM.

From the promo video, it is evident that Laahe Laahe is a high voltage number, which celebrates the larger-than-life aura of megastar Chiranjeevi. The highly catchy music and effortless dance moves by Chiranjeevi in the promo have totally raised the expectations over the first song from Acharya.

Mani Sharma, the popular musician has composed the songs for Acharya. More details of Laahe Laahe, including the names of the lyricist and singers, are expected to be revealed along with the full video. The promising song promo has already set social media on fire, and has been going viral.

Coming to Acharya, the highly anticipated Chiranjeevi starrer is directed by hitmaker Koratala Siva. The movie, which is said to be a complete mass entertainer, will have Ram Charan in an extended cameo appearance. Kajal Aggarwal essays the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie, thus reuniting with the megastar after the success of Khaidi No. 150.

Also Read:

RRR: Confirmed! First Look Motion Poster Of Ajay Devgn To Release On April 2; Actor Expresses Excitement

Vakeel Saab Trailer: Power Star Pawan Kalyan Breaks Baahubali 2's Massive Record