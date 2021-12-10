Lakshya Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Naga Shaurya's latest release Lakshya has been getting a lukewarm response from the audiences. The film which graced the theatres on Friday (December 10) seems to have disappointed the cine-goers. The sports drama has been getting mixed responses from the critics as well.

Lakshya has also become the latest film to get leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, which might now hinder its collection at the box office. Well, the Naga Shaurya-starrer is not the first film to get leaked online just hours after its release. Earlier films like Paagal, Love Story, Most Eligible Bachelor, Vakeel Saab and Akhanda were also leaked on these very same platforms.

The film written and directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi is based on the game of archery. With dialogues written by Srujanamani, the film features Ketika Sharma as the leading lady. The other cast members of Lakshya include Sachin Khedekar, Jagapathi Babu, Satya and Ravi Prakash. With regards to the technical team, the members are cinematographer Raam, music composer Kaala Bhairava and editor Junaid Siddiqui. So far, the film's two songs have been released which are 'O Lakshyam' and Saya Saya crooned by Hymath Mohammed and Junaid Kumar respectively.

On a related note, Lakshya marks Shaurya's second film to release post the pandemic after Varudu Kaavalenu, which too was an average venture.

The actor currently has four projects in his kitty including Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai, Police Vari Hecharika, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and a yet-to-be-titled film of Anish Krishna.