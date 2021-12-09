Lakshya Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Naga Shaurya’s Sports Drama!

After Varudu Kaavalenu, Naga Shaurya is back with another film, this time a sports drama titled Lakshya. Written and helmed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the film hit the screens on Friday (December 10) and opened to a good response despite being a non-holiday release. Going by the reviews online, seems like the cine-goers are nothing but impressed with the leading man's never-seen-before avatar and his acting chops.

Though many have expressed disappointment over the film's routine concept, looks like the music, cinematography, performances of the cast members and a few gripping sequences have compensated for it. Interestingly, Shaurya's bearded look and chiselled physique too has now become the talk of the town. It is no secret that the handsome hunk underwent a major physical transformation with the help of rigorous training to fit the bill as a sportsman. Well, with all the appreciation coming his way, we are sure Shaurya must be happy.

With its release, Lakshya is having a stiff competition with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda, which is running successfully in theatres.

Backed by Narayan Das Narang, Sharrath Marar and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Northstar Entertainment, the film follows Pardhu, a disqualified archer, who fights all odds to finally emerge victorious. Jagapathi Babu, Ketika Sharma, Sachin Khedkar, Satya and Ravi Prakash play prominent roles in Lakshya.

The film was earlier slated to release on November 12, however, the release was postponed owing to reasons best known to the makers. With music composed by Kaala Bhairava, the Shaurya-starrer has cinematography and editing carried out by Raam and Junaid Siddiqui respectively.

Lakshya's principal photography began on September 16, while its trailer was released on December 1. Planning to watch Naga Shaurya's film this weekend? Read these 10 tweets to know how Lakshya is performing in theatres.