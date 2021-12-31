Liger Glimpse Out: Vijay Deverakonda’s Angry Man Avatar Is Back

The highly awaited first glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is out! Releasing the intriguing glimpse the leading man wrote on his social media handles, "Glimpse. That's it. #LigerFirstGlimpse #Liger." The footage which is a shade less than 1 minute displays Deverakonda's angry man avatar and his character's journey from a slumdog to a popular MMA (mixed martial arts)fighter (For the unversed, the film was initially titled Fighter).

The camera work, score and of course the handsome hunk's acting chops are the high points of the glimpse. Actors Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna make a blink-and-you-miss appearance in the impressive footage. Though nothing much has been revealed with regards to the storyline, the film indeed looks promising at least through the glimpse. Interestingly, Deverakonda's angry man avatar has also reminded many of his 2017 film Arjun Reddy, wherein he played the role of an exasperated young doctor.

Watch Liger's First Glimpse Here!

Well, fans are highly impressed with the first glimpse of the entertainer and are now looking forward to watching the film on the big screens on August 25 next year. The film will be out in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Though the film was initially planned to release on September 9 this year, the makers had to postpone the plan owing to the pandemic that even halted Liger's shoot for a long while.

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports action drama also features an ensemble cast including Ananya Panday, Ali Basha. Getup Srinu, Abdul Quadir Amin and Makarand Deshpande. Liger also has boxing legend, Mike Tyson who will appear in an extended cameo and will be seen clashing with the leading man in one of the episodes of the film.