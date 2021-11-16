Liger: Vijay Deverakonda And Legend Mike Tyson Start Shooting In The US For Pan-India Film

Legend Mike Tyson is making his Indian cinema debut with the most anticipated Pan India sports action film, Liger (Saala Crossbreed) starring the happening hero Vijay Deverakonda and being helmed by dashing director Puri Jagannadh. The unbeatable icon, known for his intimidating ferocious demeanour and impeccable striking prowess, is playing a significant and mighty role in the film.

The big day has arrived. The team is currently in the USA to shoot the crucial sequences involving Legend Mike Tyson and Liger Vijay Deverakonda. The shooting schedule has begun today and they are canning these important scenes in a grand manner. The poster shows the candid moment of Tyson and Vijay. They are seen all smiles, but they will not be the same when the director calls 'action' to shoot their portions, as both play intense roles. They together are going to set the screens on fire.

"And then they met- face to face! Absolute fire 🔥The Legend vs Liger 👊🏻 #Liger #USAscheduleBegins 💥 @MikeTyson @TheDeverakonda #PuriJagannadh @karanjohar @ananyapandayy @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects @IamVishuReddy, " reads the statement of the team.

Liger will also feature numerous foreign fighters. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Given it is one of the craziest Pan India projects and The Great Mike Tyson on board, Puri connects and Dharma Productions are making the film on a grand scale.

The film in the crazy combination has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Liger is in the last leg of shooting and the makers are planning to release the movie in the first half of 2022.