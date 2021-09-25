Love Story Day 1 Box Office Collection: Blockbuster Opening For Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Starrer!

Naga Chaitanya's latest movie Love Story, which hit the screens on Friday (September 24) has opened to a terrific response at the box office despite the COVID-19 situation. The romantic drama has been making waves ever since its release in theatres. In fact, the film is still trending big time on social media with netizens pouring in praises for the leading man and of course his co-star Sai Pallavi.

Going by the reviews online looks like the duo's intense performance, dialogue delivery, dance prowess and enthralling chemistry have been well-received by the audiences. Also, the film's fine treatment, storyline, narration and social message on caste discrimination have won hearts from all quarters. Must say, Sekhar Kammula, the master craftsman, who has written and helmed the film, surely deserves huge applause for all the efforts.

Well, the film has opened to a blockbuster opening. Love Story has collected a share between Rs 6.5-Rs 7.5 crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The day 1 worldwide collection of the romantic drama is reportedly more than Rs 8 crore. Love Story's all-India gross is Rs 10.8 crore.

According to the latest grapevine, the collection is Naga Chaitanya's career-best opening. The massive collection is also said to be the best after the second wave in India. The film has also gained momentum in overseas markets.

It is worth mentioning that Love Story's day 1 theatrical count in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was 700+, while the worldwide count was 1000+. With its pre-release business in the two Telugu states, the film has acquired Rs 26.3 crore. Notably, the break-even target of the film is Rs 32 crore.

Looking at the day 1 collection of Love Story, we can easily predict that the film will indeed have a dream run at the box office in the days to come. Also, looks like Tollywood is unstoppable and is sparing no effort to bring back the audiences to the theatres like the pre-pandemic times.

Meanwhile, bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, Love Story also features Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Thagubothu Ramesh and Uttej in prominent roles.