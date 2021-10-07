Love Story Day 13 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya’s Film Turns Clean Hit!

Tollywood's handsome hunk Naga Chaitanya is basking in the success of his latest release Love Story. Released on September 24, the film opened to a massive response at the theatres. Though it received a mixed response from the audience, many were indeed quite curious to watch the film, courtesy, the positive word of mouth on social media.

Well, as the romantic entertainer now completes 13 days of its release, it becomes the 10th film of Tollywood to become the clean hit of 2021. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the film has crossed break even in 13 days.

With its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film accumulated an impressive collection of Rs 7.13 crore on Day 1.

On days 2, 3, 4, and 5 Love Story collected Rs 5.08 crore, Rs 5.19 crore, Rs 2.52 crore and Rs 1.26 crore. The film saw a downward trend post day 5, as it acquired average collection on Days 6, 7, 8 and 9 as it collected Rs 66 lakh, Rs 39 lakh, Rs 49 lakh and Rs 96 lakh. Surprisingly, the film on last Sunday witnessed a high as it garnered Rs 1.10 crore from the Telugu region on Day 10. With its theatrical run on day 11 and 12, the film collected Rs 28 lakh and Rs 23 lakh. If reports are to be believed, the film on its 13th day has acquired a collection between Rs 50 to 80 lakh.

Written and directed by master craftsman Sekhar Kammula, the film features Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Love Story is produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

The supporting cast of the film includes Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh and Devayani.