Love Story Day 3 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya Starrer Is On A Roll!

Naga Chaitanya's recent release Love Story is one of the first Tollywood films to score big at the domestic box office after the lull due to the second wave of the pandemic. The romantic drama well-crafted by the master craftsman and storyteller Sekhar Kammula, best known for films like Fidaa, Happy Days and Life Is Beautiful, features Sai Pallavi as well.

The film has been making the right kind of noise since its inception, and now with its massive release, Love Story has already found a spot on the trends' list. The film has been getting more and more love each day, with many appreciating its storyline that has a social message on caste discrimination. Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's impressive acting chops and chemistry are also a few of the highlighting factors of the film, which has been getting favourable responses.

Talking about business, the film opened to a massive response. On its opening day, the film collected Rs 7.13 crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and turned out to be the leading man's highest-opener. On day 2, Love Story acquired Rs 5.08 crore from the box office. According to reports, the romantic drama has gathered a collection close to Rs 5.19 crore from the Telugu region on day 3. Interestingly, the film has already scored $1 Million in the United States.

Love Story Day 3 Box Office Collection

Nizam: Rs 2.54 crore

Ceeded: Rs 83 lakh

UA: Rs 57 lakh

East: Rs 29 lakh

West: Rs 20 lakh

Guntur: Rs 31 lakh

Krishna: Rs 30.2 lakh

Nellore: Rs 15 lakh

AP/TG Total: Rs 5.19 crore (Rs 9.10 crore~ Gross)

LoveStory Day Wise AP TG Collections

Day 1: Rs 7.13 crore

Day 2: Rs 5.08 crore

Day 3: Rs 5.19 crore

Total: Rs 17.40 crore(Rs 28.23 crore~ Gross)

Love Story' supporting cast includes Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Uttej and Thagubothu Ramesh among others. Backed by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the Chaitanya-starrer has songs and background score composed by Pawan Ch. The Sekhar Kammula which released on last Friday (September 24) has cinematography by Vijay C Kumar and editing carried out by Marthand K Venkatesh.

On a related note, Chaitanya will next be seen in Thank You, Bangarraju and Hindi comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha.