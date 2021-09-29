Love Story Day 5 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya’s Film Continues With A Steady Run!

Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's latest release Love Story has indeed left everyone impressed. The film has been getting marvelous reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The romantic entertainer which released on September 24, Friday, opened to a good response at the box office, collecting around Rs 7.13 crore despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been staying strong at the box office raking in Rs 5.08 crore, Rs 5.19 crore and Rs 2.52 crore respectively on days 2, 3 and 4. On day 5, the film continued its steady run and acquired a decent collection. With its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has collected Rs 1.26 crore on day 5. Interestingly, the film has also crossed Naveen Polisetty's Jathi Ratnalu collection in the USA. Love Story has now become the highest-grossing Indian movie in the United States post the pandemic.

Well, with another Friday just around the corner, we will have to wait and watch to see if Love Story continues to grab the attention of moviegoers or not.

Love Story Day Wise AP/TG Collections

Day 1- Rs 7.13 crore

Day 2- Rs 5.08 crore

Day 3- Rs 5.19 crore

Day 4- Rs 2.52 crore

Day 5- Rs 1.26 crore

AP/TG Total- Rs 21.18 crore(Rs 34.38 crore~ Gross)

Love Story Day 4 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Romantic Drama Is Unstoppable!

Love Story Day 3 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya Starrer Is On A Roll!

On a related note, the film's 'Magical Success Meet' took place in Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 28). Tollywood King Nagarjuna Akkineni graced the event as the chief guest.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is backed by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The romantic drama boasts of a star-studded cast including Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Thagubothu Ramesh and Uttej.

Love Story's cinematography and editing departments have been handled by Vijay C Kumar and Marthand K Venkatesh respectively. The Naga Chaitanya-starrer was initially scheduled to release on April 2, 2020, coinciding with the occasion of Rama Navami, however, makers were forced to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya has a slew of exciting projects in his kitty including Telugu films Thank You, Bangarraju and Hindi comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha.