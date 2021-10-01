Love Story Day 7 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's romantic drama Love Story continues to pull the crowd to the theatres. The film has completed a week of its release. Sekhar Kammula's highly acclaimed film has crossed Rs 50 crore (gross) mark worldwide on its 7th day of release. As the film enters its second week, it is now having a stiff competition with the latest Telugu release Republic starring Sai Dharam Tej. Interestingly, Love Story's Kannada and Malayalam versions are also garnering huge love from the theatres.

The Naga Chaitanya-starrer started off its theatrical journey on September 24 and opened to a terrific response by collecting Rs 7.13 crore. With its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on days 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, the Love Story could accumulate Rs 5.08 crore, Rs 5.19 crore, Rs 2.52 crore, Rs 1.26 crore and Rs 66 lakh respectively at the box office.

Love Story Day 6 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Naga Chaitanya Starrer Has Minted So Far

Samantha And Naga Chaitanya Worried About Divorce Rumours, Couple Planning To Have A Baby: Reports

On its 7th day, the film has reportedly garnered a collection between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore. However, an official confirmation and exact collection details are awaited.

As the film garners positive response and massive collections at the box office, we will have to wait and watch to see if Love Story succeeds in defeating Republic or not.

On a related note, the impressive on-screen pairing of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi has surely turned out to be a big hit. Love Story follows two creatively inclined people who come together owing to their love for dance and later fall head over heels in love.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Thagubothu Ramesh and Uttej are the supporting cast of the romantic entertainer.