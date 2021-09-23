Love Story First Review: Here’s How Nagarjuna Akkineni Reacted To Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Film

Sekhar Kamula's Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is all set to hit the theatres on September 24. With just one day to go for the release, the team is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a massive success through incessant promotional activities.

Recently, the pre-release event of Love Story in Hyderabad was graced by none other than Chaitanya's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan and Tollywood's Megastar Chiranjeevi, which had turned many heads. Well, as fans gear up to witness a never-seen-before extravaganza on screen, the Naga Chaitanya-starrer has yet again made headlines and this time too for a massive reason.

Apparently, Tollywood's King Nagarjuna Akkineni has already watched Love Story and has even shared his genuine thoughts about the film with Naga Chaitanya. According to reports, the leading man revealed during one of his interviews that the superstar was quite happy with the output. Nagarjuna has reportedly predicted that the film will surely tug at the heartstrings of the viewers especially because of its narration, music and songs.

Well, as the film gets a thumbs up from the superstar, looks like Love Story is undoubtedly going to weave magic at the box office.

Recently, during his interaction with Spotboye, Naga Chaitanya revealed that he and Sai Pallavi will be playing a working-class couple in the film who are struggling to realize their dreams. He also added that the film is more of a realistic one that discusses issues like the caste system and gender discrimination. Chaitanya was quoted as saying, "I play an underprivileged guy new to the city trying to find his bearings. It required a whole lot of preparation from me. It was a completely alien world for me. Also, I speak my dialogues in the Telangana dialect for the first time. So far all my films have been in the Andhra dialect. The director Sekhar Kammula took me through my character months before shooting. I watched a lot of reference films like the Marathi film Sairat. This is the most challenging role of my career."

Written by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is backed by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.