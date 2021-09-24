Love Story Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

After multiple postponements, Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's highly anticipated film Love Story has finally released in theatres today (September 24). Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the romantic drama has also become the latest one to get leaked online. Earlier, films like SR Kalyana Mandapam, Paagal, Sridevi Soda Center, Seetimaarr and Gully Rowdy were also leaked on piracy based websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram, that too within hours of its release. With its sudden leak online, the film's collection at the box office might get affected big time.

Talking more about Love Story, the film features Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Thagubothu Ramesh and Uttej, to name a few. Its music is composed by Pawan Ch, while cinematography and editing are carried out by Vijay C Kumar and Marthand K Venkatesh respectively.

Naga Chaitanya Finally Opens Up On Divorce Rumours With Samantha, Says Initially It Was A Little Painful

Love Story Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Should Read Before Watching Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Starrer!

Bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the film's release was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that halted Love Story's shoot and production activities. The initial release date of Love Story was April 2, 2020.

The Naga Chaitanya-starrer reportedly revolves around Revanth and Mounica who move to the city from their respective villages to pursue their dreams.

Love Story's teaser and trailer were released on January 10 and September 13 respectively. Let us tell you that the film's recent pre-release event caught the attention of the masses, as it was graced by none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who even praised the leading man during his address. Megastar Chiranjeevi was also a part of the grand event that took place in Hyderabad on September 19.