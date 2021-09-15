Love Story Promotions: Naga Chaitanya Warns Media, Asks Not To Question Regarding His Personal Life

After their formal exchange on Twitter, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni have yet again made headlines, all thanks to the forthcoming promotions of Love Story. Apparently, the seasoned actor has demanded media to not ask any questions regarding his personal life during any of the promotional activities.

Reportedly, he has also asked his PR team to request media people to avoid questions regarding the ongoing speculations about his divorce with Samantha, especially during interviews. His interviews for Love Story will now be completely focused on the film and his upcoming projects. Though there is no official confirmation about the rumours, fans are quite disappointed and are not able to come to terms with buzz about their divorce.

Earlier, Chaitanya's father and super Nagarjuna Akkineni had skipped the Bigg Boss Telugu's annual press conference to reportedly avoid uncomfortable questions about the divorce.

According to Telugu tabloid Great Andhra, Samantha and Chaitanya have approached the court for mutual divorce and the duo will be officially announcing the same in the days to come. Reportedly, the duo is currently tight-lipped owing to the legal proceedings.

Recently, Samantha had wished the entire team of Love Story through her Twitter handle. However, she didn't tag her hubby which left the fans worried. Instead, she sent across a hug emoji to the leading lady of the film Sai Pallavi. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya thanked Samantha for her wishes as he wrote, "Thanks Sam". If reports are anything to go by, the duo has been living separately for a while now.

The duo's divorce rumours hit the headlines in July when the actress dropped her surname Akkineni from all her social media handles. Samantha had changed her profile name to S. When asked the reason behind the same during one of her interviews she said, "I will respond to any controversy or a troll only when I want to talk about it, but not when people ask me. I don't want to react to any of those things. I don't like conflicts. Like how anyone is entitled to their own opinion or things, even I am entitled to mine."