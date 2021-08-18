Love Story Release Date Is Out! Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Film To Hit Cinemas On Vinayaka Chaviti!

Here's the highly awaited update! Naga Chaitanya's Love Story will be out on the very special occasion of Vinayaka Chaviti on September 10. The handsome actor took to his Twitter handle to share the big news with his fans and followers.

He tweeted, "This Vinayaka Chaviti is Extra Special! #LoveStory releasing in theatres near you on Sep 10th!."

Along with the tweet, he also shared a brand new poster featuring himself and the leading lady of the film Sai Pallavi and indeed the duo look endearing together.

Sai Pallavi also shared the same poster on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Finally !!! We'll see you on the 10th of September."

Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the romantic drama was initially scheduled to release on April 2, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas respectively, the film features an ensemble cast including Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh and Thagubothu Ramesh.