Love Story Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Should Read Before Watching Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Starrer!

Naga Chaitanya's latest release Love Story is trending big time on social media. The film also featuring south diva Sai Pallavi graced the theatres today (September 24). The romantic drama written and directed by Sekhar Kammula has been getting tremendous reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film's well-crafted storyline, gripping narration, dance numbers, music and last but not least performances of the leading actors and their chemistry have been getting immense response from the audiences.

Backed by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, Love Story also features Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Uttej and Thagubothu Ramesh in supporting roles. The film has songs and background music composed by Pawan Ch.

So far, Love Story's four songs have been released including 'Ay Pilla', 'Nee Chitram Choosi', 'Saranga Dariya' and 'Evo Evo Kalale'. Notably, 'Saranga Dariya' turned out to be a huge hit among other songs, all thanks to its rhythm and scintillating dance moves by Sai Pallavi. The folk number also made headlines, after singer Komala (who first performed the song on a television show) shared that she wasn't credited in the lyrical video as promised earlier. Later, Kammula responded that she will be credited and compensated for 'Saranga Dariya'.

Love Story's cinematography and editing departments have been handled by Vijay C Kumar and Marthand K Venkatesh respectively.

The Naga Chaitanya-starrer was first scheduled to release on April 2, 2020, coinciding with the occasion of Rama Navami, however, makers were forced to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Planning to watch Love Story this week? Check out these 10 tweets to know how the film has been performing in theatres!