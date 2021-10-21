Love Story World Wide Closing Collections: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Starrer Is A Clean Hit!
Naga Chaitanya's Love Story is soon going to complete a month of its release. The film graced the theatres with much fanfare on September 24. As expected, the romantic drama received a stupendous response from the audience. The well-written storyline, hard-hitting social message, excellent performances of the leading man and Sai Pallavi, the duo's appealing chemistry, dance numbers, songs, music and cinematography turned out to be a few of the many highlights of the film. Notably, the film also garnered mass attention as it was released amidst the actor's divorce rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Talking about the Chaitanya-starrer's closing collection, the film has done a majority of its business in Nizam, where it has collected Rs 12.59 crore. The second region to give the movie a huge business was Ceeded with Rs 4.48 crore followed by Uttar Andhra with Rs 3.14 crore, East with 1.74 crore, Guntur with 1.58 crore and so on.
Adding the Rest of India and Karnataka collection, Love Story acquired Rs 2.16 crore and Rs 4.91 from overseas. The total worldwide collection of the film is Rs 34.51 crore. As the film is yet to wind up running in theatres, it might collect another Rs 1-2 crore at the end.
Closing Collection Of Love Story
Nizam:
Rs
12.59
crore
Ceeded: Rs 4.48 crore
UA: Rs 3.14 crore
East: Rs 1.74 crore
West: Rs 1.47 crore
Guntur: Rs 1.58 crore
Krishna: Rs 1.50 crore
Nellore: Rs 94 lakh
AP-TG Total: Rs 27.44 crore(Rs 44.76 crore~ Gross)
Ka+ROI:
Rs
2.16
crore
OS: Rs 4.91 crore*
Total
World
Wide:
Rs
34.51
crore(Rs
61.66
crore*
Gross)
Final Verdict: Clean Hit
Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is backed by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Also starring Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani, Easwari Rao and Uttej, the film tells the story of an inter-caste relationship between two youngsters who meet in the city as they pursue their dreams.