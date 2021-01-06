Lyricist Vennelakanti Rajeswara Prasad Passes Away At 63

Popular lyricist and dialogue writer Vennelakanti Rajeswara Prasad reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday (January 5, 2020) at his residence in Chennai. Vennelakanti is survived by his wife Prameela and sons Shashank Mouli and Rakendu Mouli. He was 63.

As a lyricist, he had written as many as 2000 songs in films including Maharshi, Muddula Mavayya, Aditya 369, Gharana Bullodu, Takkari Dong and Samarasimha Reddy.

Vennelakanti started his journey as a lyricist with the 1986 film Srirama Chandradu directed by Bhaskar Rao. He also penned dialogues for the Telugu version of Tamil films like Panchathanthiram, Mumbai Express and Dasavatharam, Bollywood film Hum Aap Ke Hai Kaun and Hollywood film Jurassic Park. Notably, he was a close associate of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25, 2020.

Well, several celebrities from the industry including singer Chinmayi Sripada and director Surender Reddy took to their respective social media handles to offer condolences to the late lyricist's family.

Chinmayi tweeted, "Heartbreaking that Sri Vennelakanti garu has passed on. A legendary writer that'll be sorely missed."

Director Surender Reddy best known for helming films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Dhruva, tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the demise of writer #Vennelakanti Garu. My sincere condolences to the family."

