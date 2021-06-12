Madhavan To Be A Part Of Lingusamy-Ram Pothineni’s RAPO 19? Actor Reacts

There have been a lot of speculations about Madhavan's inclusion in Ram Pothineni's next directed by N Lingusamy. To clarify about the same, Maddy took to his social media handle to quash the rumour stating that he would love to work with the director, but he is not a part of the film.

The actor tweeted, "Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too..unfortunately, no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a Telugu film together with en as an antagonist."(sic) For the unversed, Madhavan and Linguswamy have earlier worked together for films including Run (2002) and Vettai (2012). Well, as the actor puts a full stop to rumours about his inclusion, we will have to wait and watch to see who takes up the antagonist's role in the film in days to come.

Tentatively titled #RAPO19, the film was announced on February 18 this year. The bilingual project backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner will star Uppena actress Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Touted to be a romantic action entertainer, the film will release in Tamil and Telugu.

On a related note, Ram Pothineni was previously seen in Red directed by Kishore Tirumala. Released on January 14, the film opened to a positive response from the audience. Backed by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, the film also featured Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma, Amritha Iyer, Sampath Raj, Nassar, Posani Krishna Murali and Satya. On the other hand, N Linguswamy previously directed the 2018 Tamil film Sandakozhi 2 starring Vishal and Rajkiran, which garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.