Maestro First Glimpse Out: Nithiin Looks Intriguing As A Blind Pianist In This Promising Murder Mystery

One of the highly awaited updates of Nithiin's Maestro is out! Sharing an intriguing first glimpse of the film, the actor tweeted, "Behind every note, sharp and flat, there is an untold story. First Glimpse from #Maestro." Notably, the first glimpse was unveiled today (March 30) on the occasion of the actor's 36th birthday.

Well, in the 47-second video, we are introduced to the protagonist, a blind pianist played by Nithiin. Along with him, a cat has been shown, that apparently holds immense secrets of the character played by the leading man. Though nothing much has been revealed apart from the duo's peripheral introduction, the first glimpse looks extremely interesting and promising at the same time.

Backed by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the production banner Sreshth Movies, the nail-biting murder mystery is presented by Rajkumar Akella. Helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film features an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh. Notably, the film is an official remake of the Hindi blockbuster film Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu. Nithiin will be reprising Ayushmann's role in the Telugu version.

Reportedly, the film's remake rights were acquired by Nithiin's home banner Sreshth Movies for a whopping Rs 3.5 crore. On a related note, the first look of the film was released on February 19. As per the previous announcement, Maestro will have a massive release on June 11.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Nithiin: 5 Times The Bheeshma Actor Left His Fans In Awe

Also Read: Rang De Day 3 Box Office Collection: Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh Starrer Continues Its Winning Streak