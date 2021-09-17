Maestro Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Touted as one of Tollywood's blockbuster hits, Nithiin's Maestro has hit Disney+ Hotstar today (September 17). Within hours of its release, the film has leaked on infamous piracy-based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Let us tell you that this is not the first time when a film released on an OTT platform has turned victim to piracy. Earlier, films including Nani's Tuck Jagadish (Amazon Prime Video) and NET (ZEE5) were also leaked on the aforementioned websites. With its leak online, Maestro's viewership might get affected big time.

Coming back to the film, the black comedy crime thriller has opened to a positive response from the audience, with many praising Maestro's narration, acting chops of the actors and gripping technicalities including music composition and cinematography. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is an official remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. As per Disney+ Hotstar, Maestro is a real roller-coaster ride that begins when a talented musician gets embroiled in a web of crime and deceit.

Maestro also boasts a star-studded cast including Jisshu Sengupta, Naresh, Sreemukhi, Harsha Vardhan, Racha Ravi, Mangli and Srinivasa Reddy.

Interestingly, the film marks Nithiin's third pandemic release after Chandra Sekhar Yeleti's Check and Venky Atluri's Rang De. Check featured Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier, while the romantic drama Rang De starred Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

On a related note, Nithiin is presently busy shooting Macherla Niyojakavargam written and helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and co-starring Krithi Shetty. The rural drama's first look and motion poster were released recently (September 10).