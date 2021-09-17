Maestro Review: Tamannaah Bhatia-Nithiin-Nabha Natesh Starrer Stays True To The Original!

Rating: 2.5 /5

The highly anticipated film Maestro has released today (September 17) on Disney+ Hotstar. Starring an ensemble cast including Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh, Jisshu Sengupta, the black comedy crime thriller is helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Shresht Movies, Maestro is an official Telugu remake of Bollywood blockbuster film Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte.

From the start till the end, Maestro is a scene-by-scene copy of its Hindi counterpart. Did the Nithiin-starrer live up to the hype and expectations of audiences and critics? Let's find out!

What's Wow: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia's performances, gripping narration, impressive cinematography and music composition

What's Ouch: Missing gist

Plot

Maestro follows Arun (Nithiin), a budding pianist, who fakes blindness to improve his piano skills. Soon, his love for music introduces him to Sophie (Naba Natesh). The impressed young lady gets him a reservation at her father's diner where he meets a yesteryear actor Mohan (Naresh). Dazzled by his 'rare' skill, the actor invites him to perform for his wife on their wedding anniversary.

Later Arun arrives at their flat to only find Mohan's wife Simran (Tamannaah) and paramour Bobby (Jisshu Sengupta) stuffing the dead body of the actor into a suitcase. A shocked Arun feigns ignorance and continues to play the piano. He gets involved in a cat and mouse chase as he again witnesses another murder. Will Arun inform the police about the appalling crime? If yes, what's going to be his fate? Well, you will have to watch Maestro on Disney+ Hotstar to see what unfolds at the end.

Story and Direction

As said earlier, Maestro is a scene-by-scene copy of Andhadhun. The director Merlapakka Gandhi doesn't really explore the plotline as he simply depends on the original. He could have tried to bring more intensity and wilderness to the storyline, which would have probably sealed the deal. With a star-studded cast in hand, Gandhi could have done a bit experiment. Even the promising actors Nabha Natesh and Jisshu Sengupta's characters seemed shadowed and short (cameo-like). Having said that, the director has done complete justice to the original plot as nothing has been changed other than the technicalities and the cast and crew of the film.

Performances

Nithiin

First things first, it's not an easy task to play characters essayed by some of the prolific actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, who are known for their natural acting. Nithiin as Arun is undoubtedly impressive but he misses the gist at places. His stints as a blind pianist are totally convincing, thanks to his little gestures and body language.

Tamannaah Bhatia

She is undeniably one of the highlighting factors of the film who shines bright, to be precise brighter than the leading man Nithiin. Given that she is playing a grey-shaded character in the film, the actress has made sure that the portrayal doesn't remind the audience of her adorable and heart-melting roles which she had played previously. Her apt body language and sound modulation for the character indeed prove that she is on the right track to becoming a versatile actress.