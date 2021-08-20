Maestro Trailer To Release On August 23!

Nithiin's milestone film Maestro will have a direct-to-OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film's poster featuring the actor, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia was dropped today. According to the poster, Maestro's trailer will be released on August 23 at 5 pm.

Billed to be a black comedy crime thriller, Maestro marks Nithiin's first time association with director Merlapaka Gandhi and heroines Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia. While Nabha plays Nithiin's love interest, Tamannaah will be seen in a key role.

Mahati Swara Sagar and J Yuvraj have handled the music and camera departments respectively. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The makers will soon announce the film's premiere date on Disney + Hotstar.