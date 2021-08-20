Maestro Trailer To Release On August 23!

Nithiin's
milestone
film
Maestro
will
have
a
direct-to-OTT
release
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Directed
by
Merlapaka
Gandhi,
the
film's
poster
featuring
the
actor,
Nabha
Natesh
and
Tamannaah
Bhatia
was
dropped
today.
According
to
the
poster,
Maestro's
trailer
will
be
released
on
August
23
at
5
pm.
Billed
to
be
a
black
comedy
crime
thriller,
Maestro
marks
Nithiin's
first
time
association
with
director
Merlapaka
Gandhi
and
heroines
Nabha
Natesh
and
Tamannaah
Bhatia.
While
Nabha
plays
Nithiin's
love
interest,
Tamannaah
will
be
seen
in
a
key
role.
Mahati
Swara
Sagar
and
J
Yuvraj
have
handled
the
music
and
camera
departments
respectively.
N
Sudhakar
Reddy
and
Nikitha
Reddy
are
producing
the
film
under
Shreshth
Movies
Banner,
while
Rajkumar
Akella
is
presenting
it.
The
makers
will
soon
announce
the
film's
premiere
date
on
Disney
+
Hotstar.