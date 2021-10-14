Maha Samudram Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Ajay Bhupathi's multi-starrer Maha Samudram has become the talk of the town for all obvious reasons. The romantic action drama has been getting a stupendous response from the theatres. Fans of the two leading actors Siddharth and Sharwanand can't keep calm as they share an assortment of posts and trend hashtag #MahaSamudram on Twitter. Several celebrities and netizens have also been showering praises over their performances and of course the cast and crew members for their impressive efforts.

Starring south divas Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel, the film is backed by Ramabhramam Sunkara under AK Entertainments. Well, within hours of its release, the romantic drama leaked on infamous piracy websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Let us tell you that this is not the first time when a theatrically released film has leaked online. Earlier, films like Doctor, Pei Mama and Laabam were also leaked on these platforms.

Maha Samudram Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Sharwanand-Siddharth's Film In Theatres!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Sweta Varma And Anee Get Into A Heated Argument, Latter Says She Has Lost Her Daughter

Coming back to Maha Samudram, the film's supporting cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Ramachandra and Sarnaya Ponvannan, who according to reviews on social media have shined bright with their performances.

The film set in Vishakapatnam has music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. The stunning visuals for Maha Samudram have been captured by Raj Thota, while editing is carried out by Praveen KL. Notably, the Sharwanand-starrer marks director Ajay Bhupathi's second film after his debut outing RX 100 that was released in 2018. The romantic entertainer is currently being remade in Hindi as Tadap and will feature Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is releasing on December 3. RX 100 was also remade in Odia as Premo Na Pagalopana.